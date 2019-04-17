Joe Alleva is expected to step down from his position as vice chancellor and director of athletics as early as today, according to the Daily Report.

The local media outlet cited a source within the LSU System and stated that officials declined to comment.

Alleva has drawn his share of criticism from the Tigers' fan base since arriving to Baton Rouge in 2008 from Duke — but never more harsh than during the indefinite suspension of men's basketball coach Will Wade last month.

The university released news of Wade's reinstatement Sunday evening.

But questions remained regarding potential the direction of the department.