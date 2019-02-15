Football Scoop.com is reporting that LSU has added former Cleveland Browns offensive line assistant Mark Hutson to its staff as an offensive analyst.

Presumably, Hutson will assist LSU offensive line coach James Cregg, who joined the LSU staff last fall.

Hutson is no stranger to the college football landscape, with previous stops at Arkansas, Tulane and Boise State on his resume, along with other Division I collegiate football programs.

Hutson served as Tulane's interim head coach in 2007, after the university elected to fire Bob Toledo.