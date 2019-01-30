By Ron Higgins

TigerDetails.com

LSU third-year football coach Ed Orgeron’s well-timed contract extension is almost a reality a week before the second National Signing Day for the Class of 2019.

NOLA.com reported Wednesday afternoon that an LSU senior official confirmed that details of the extension are being finalized. The extension will be subject to approval at the school’s next Board of Supervisors meeting March 15.

Orgeron, who has three seasons remaining on his $3.5 million per year contract, led LSU to a 10-3 record last season with final rankings of No. 6 and No. 7 in the AP and Coaches polls, respectively.

He has a record of 25-9 since taking over as interim coach in the fifth game of the 2016 season after Les Miles was fired. Orgeron was named head coach shortly after the end of the regular season.

Currently, Orgeron is the ninth highest paid coach (along with Arkansas’ Chad Morris) in the 14-team Southeastern Conference.

After the 2017 season ended with LSU losing to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl and Orgeron firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada after one year, the pressure was on Orgeron to produce this past season.

He responded by successfully recruiting graduate transfers quarterback Joe Burrow and placekicker Cole Tracy, two difference makers in a season in which LSU beat five ranked teams including four in the top 10.