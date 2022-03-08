Report: LSU finally receives official notice of allegations from NCAA

Three years after the news broke that LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade was caught on FBI wiretaps with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins in conversations in which Wade was allegedly discussing buying players, Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that LSU has received an official notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Forde said LSU officials did not acknowledge receipt of the NOA when they were contacted by SI on Tuesday. SI said they were told by sources LSU has the NOA.

The notice of allegations originated from the Complex Case Unit of the Independent Accountability Review Process, which is designed to handle complicated and contentious NCAA investigations.

The LSU men's basketball infractions case was combined with violations uncovered within the football program, despite the school's request for the NCAA separate the sports and not view all the allegations under one umbrella.

In the 2020 COVID-19 season, LSU football self-imposed a bowl ban in reaction to the violations. The school had previously took self-disciplinary action by reducing its number of football scholarships and limited some of its recruiting contacts and visits.

If Wade is charged with a major violation, he could be terminated with cause, according to his amended April 2019 contract agreement. Full resolution of the case is still months away.

LSU (21-10) opens play in the SEC tournament on Thursday in Tampa. The Tigers are a lock to receive an NCAA tourney bid, which is the third in Wade's five seasons as a head coach. The COVID-19 outbreak cancelled 2020 postseason play.