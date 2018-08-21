Sophomore offensive lineman Ed Ingram was the first of three LSU players to earn indefinite suspensions from the team. Ingram's was announced after the team reported back to campus for the start of fall camp on Aug. 3.

That's because Ingram was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County in 2017, but received the information on Aug. 2 of this year, according to The Advocate.

The victim in the case is a minor, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

Ingram has not been present at LSU since the incident occurred. The investigation is still ongoing.

Ingram, 19, remains suspended according to LSU's Athletic Department Code of Conduct, which states that any student-athlete who receives felony chargers will be "immediately suspended."

Ingram started 12 games at right guard last season for the Tigers.

Ingram is the third LSU player to earn a suspension in the month of August. He joins linebacker Tyler Taylor and wide receiver Drake Davis.