LSU reinstates Ed Ingram, charges have been dropped
LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram is officially back on the team, a source confirmed after being reported by The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.
Ingram was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault over a year ago, but the charges have been dismissed, according to the report.
Ingram's trial was delayed on numerous occasions, with the latest trial date set for September 16. The prosecution elected to dismiss the charges rather than try Ingram, who, through his lawyer Mike Howard, maintained his innocence.
"Our whole team and our #LSU family welcomes Ed Ingram back," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement given to The Advocate. "He is an outstanding football player, an integral part of our football team and family and we are excited to have him back with us."
Ingram's return comes after a year of playing organized football. Ed Orgeron spoke earlier in the week on the matter when he shared that he expects Ingram to acclimate quickly once he was reinstated.
Ingram's initial suspension by LSU came on the heels of his arrest for sexual assault involving a minor. The case was placed under seal, so few details emerged as to the nature of the crime, or when it allegedly transpired.
Ingram's return should help LSU bolster what has been a torrid offensive pace in the first three weeks of the season. Ingram was one of the bright spots on a much maligned 2017 LSU offensive line, where he started 12 games at right guard to finish the season.
Ingram was an vital part of LSU's success running the ball in 2017, led by Derrius Guice's 276-yard performance against Ole Miss.
Ingram will likely play left guard for the Tigers this year, where he will challenge Adrian Magee and Chasen Hines for playing time. If Ingram can return to form it will do nothing but bolster the Tigers' offensive line.