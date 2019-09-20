LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram is officially back on the team, a source confirmed after being reported by The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.

Ingram was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault over a year ago, but the charges have been dismissed, according to the report.

Ingram's trial was delayed on numerous occasions, with the latest trial date set for September 16. The prosecution elected to dismiss the charges rather than try Ingram, who, through his lawyer Mike Howard, maintained his innocence.

"Our whole team and our #LSU family welcomes Ed Ingram back," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement given to The Advocate. "He is an outstanding football player, an integral part of our football team and family and we are excited to have him back with us."