Report: Mickey Joseph, Nebraska narrowing in on deal

LSU's Mickey Joseph is being recruited by his alma mater Nebraska to join their coaching staff and Football Scoop is reporting that the two sides are "finalizing a deal" to bring Joseph to Lincoln.

The LSU wide receivers coach will continue his role coaching receivers, but sources say the deal may include another title, with associate/assistant head coach and/or recruiting coordinator being options on the table. Either way, LSU may be in line to lose a valuable piece of its coaching staff in recent years if the Louisiana native elects to return to Nebraska.

Football Scoop reported that multiple sources have informed them that Joseph has accepted the Cornhuskers offer and that "Joseph was set to inform his players and begin his new role at Nebraska, his alma mater, as quickly as possible."