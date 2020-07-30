TigerDetails - Report: SEC Adopts 10-Game Conference Schedule, Kickoff in late September

Dellenger also reports that the season will kickoff on September 26, with the championship game being played on December 19.

Eager fans throughout the Southeast appear to have their answer regarding the potential 2020 season and the current COVID-19 pandemic, with Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reporting that the SEC has adopted a 10-game, conference-only schedule.

BREAKING: #SEC presidents have adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall, sources told @SINow . League approved kickoff date is Sept. 26. Particulars on the schedule (the two additional games & locations) are unclear for now. SEC title game Dec. 19.

As Dellenger stated, it is still unclear as to exactly how the SEC will fill the other two game slots within the conference for each team, but it is being speculated that each team would move up the rotational opponents for 2021, which is Kentucky and Tennessee for LSU.

News broke on June 20 that numerous people within the LSU program were quarantined for either positive tests or precautionary measures, but sources within the program told Tiger Details that those troubles are behind the program.

Stay tuned for more breaking news regarding the unveiling of the 2020 football schedule.