LSU will be without star point guard Tremont Waters for Saturday's top-15 matchup against Tennessee.

The sophomore will miss his first collegiate game against the No. 5 Volunteers (24-2, 12-1) due to an undisclosed illness, according to NOLA.com.

Freshman Javonte Smart and junior Skylar Mays figure to handle the point guard duties for the No. 13 Tigers (21-5, 11-2) in Waters' absence.

The teams are scheduled to tip off at 11 a.m. with the lead in the SEC standings at stake.

Waters has averaged 18.8 points per game and 6.3 assists in 13 conference games this season, while also leading the conference in steals.