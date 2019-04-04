Suspended LSU basketball coach Will Wade and LSU administrators are negotiating a meeting after Wade hired a new lawyer for his alleged role in an FBI investigation into college basketball.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Thursday afternoon the two sides could meet for an initial meeting that would be the first of many steps in clearing Wade to return to the program. Wade’s new lawyer, Steven Thompson, is a Chicago-based attorney who also is representing coaches Sean Miller of Arizona and Bruce Pearl of Final Four-bound Auburn for their alleged roles in the FBI investigation.

According to Dellenger, Thompson is “spearheading discussions with university leaders” and is “known for his work with coaches in NCAA matters.”

Neither Wade or the school has responded to numerous attempts seeking comment to the report. Billy Embody of Geaux247 reported that the two sides could be nearing a return and will “meet sooner rather than later.”

Wade was suspended on March 8 by university officials after Yahoo Sports reported the Tigers' second-year coach was heard on an FBI wiretap allegedly discussing what was required to buy the scholarship signature of eventual LSU signee Javonte Smart.

LSU officials wanted to meet with Wade, who initially agreed to meet before backing out when NCAA investigators wanted to attend the meeting.



The possible meeting would be a first step in what Dellenger reports, could be a weeklong series of interviews before clearing the suspended Wade and that Wade’s cooperation would be “imperative” for any real traction on a reinstatement.

Dellenger's report also describes a barrage of angry emails from LSU fans and donors wanting either LSU athletic director and/or school F. King Alexander fired for their suspension of Wade.

There was also an email sent to Alleva and deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry from an agent of GIG Sports, which represents Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis, that expressed interest in the LSU job if Wade is fired.

LSU players and coaches are in a wait-and-see mode, but many players will have to decide on their futures with the program in the coming weeks. Freshman forward Naz Reid has already declared for the draft while interim head coach Tony Benford is reportedly being courted to join new Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams' staff.



