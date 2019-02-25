Two days after one of the biggest wins for the LSU basketball program, a report from Yahoo.com states that Tigers' coach Will Wade is being subpoenaed in relation to his involvement in a college basketball corruption trial.

Wade was first implicated in the trial in October when a transcript of a conversation Wade allegedly had with defendant Christian Dawkins about a recruit named Balsa Koprivica.

Attorney Casey E. Donnelly read the conversation and said Wade and Dawkins were communicating to "get him what he needs--meaning money."

“Would you want Balsa?” Dawkins asked.

“Oh, the big kid?” Wade responded.

Dawkins confirmed.

“OK, but there is other [expletive] involved in it,” Wade said. “Wait, I’ve got to shut the door … I can get you what you need, but it’s got to work.”

Wade refuted those reports by saying he “has never done business with Christian Dawkins.” The recording was also ruled inadmissible by a judge.

Wade was asked at his Monday press conference previewing Tuesday's home game against Texas A&M about being subpoenaed. He told reporters he had just found out before walking in and hasn't been following the corruption trial.

"I have not heard anything until I just walked in here," Wade said. "I've been focused on our team. My focus is staying locked in with them and helping them win."

According to the report, Wade is set to be subpoenaed on April 22, along with Arizona coach Sean Miller. The report also deduces that “there’s an expectation that Wade will appear on wiretaps talking about recruits other than Koprivica.”



