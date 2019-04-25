The continuous revolving door of injuries looked to be on the mend earlier this week, but Friday morning news broke that a key piece to the LSU pitching rotation would not be making the trip to Tuscaloosa.

When LSU (27-15, 11-7) arrives to take on a lowly Alabama (25-17, 4-14) squad, that is currently in last place in the SEC West, it will be doing so without the arm of freshman starter Cole Henry, who will not make the trip due to elbow soreness. Coach Paul Mainieri was stunned when he learned the news Monday morning because he was set to make a season defining move in hopes of building a deeper bullpen.

After spending the entire Sunday after the Florida series thinking and pondering over different situations, Maineiri had decided to name Henry the Friday starter, moving two-year junior ace Zack Hess back to the bullpen, a role he thrived in his freshman season.

“After we discussed it with Zack on Monday, he was fired up and gung ho about it and two minutes later the trainer walked in and told me about Cole Henry’s elbow being sore,” Maineiri said. “Everyday is a new surprise it seems but you can’t fight injuries, you just have to deal with them and do the best you can.”

Mainieri did go on to say the team doesn’t think the injury is serious after Henry received an MRI on Thursday that came back negative. The plan is for the freshman to do some light pitching over the weekend while the team is duking it out with Alabama.

Hess will get the start on Friday night with Eric Walker drawing the start on Saturday. The team hasn’t made a decision for Sunday but it could be any variation of Ma’Khail Hilliard, Trent Vietmeier or Landon Marceaux.

“It’s obviously good to be back in that role,” Hess said. “With Cole being out that means the bullpen will have to step up and maybe use a few more bullpen guys then we’d normally use on the weekend but I think we’ll be ready for it.”

Hess said that despite the record, Alabama is a formidable team that the Tigers won’t take lightly. With the added sense of urgency being a half game out of first place in the SEC West with four weeks to go, Hess said the team is treating every game with utmost respect and focus.

“We know we can’t overlook anybody regardless of who we’re playing,” Hess said. “We’re going to have a very good Alabama team on our hands, I don’t think their record is very indicative of what they have but our guys are ready to step up. The pressure is always on when you’re at LSU but we know what’s in front of us and we just need to take it one game at a time.”

There was some positive news to disclose as the Tigers will be getting some significant pieces of their infield back for the weekend series against the Tide. Senior Chris Reid and freshman Gavin Dugas are set to make returns to the lineup after missing significant time.

Reid’s story has been well documented, being one of the most improved players on the team after being cut from the roster in the Fall. After batting .300 with 24 RBI in 25 starts, Reid went down with a pulled hamstring that kept him out a few weeks.

Dugas was a highly touted freshman that was expected to compete for an infield role before tearing a ligament in his left hand that has sidelined him for the last seven weeks. Mainieri said Dugas could be in the lineup as early as Friday night, but only in a DH role.

“He’s swinging the bat in batting practice with amazing authority,” Mainieri said of Dugas. “We got him a few live at bats so i’m toying with the idea of putting him in at DH because Bama has a mostly right-handed pitching staff.”

Maineiri said centerfielder Zach Watson was ready to practice on Thursday in preparation for this weekend’s series but said the junior became sick and wasn’t able to practice. As a result Mainieri is unsure of his status for the weekend but Watson will make the trip, leaving on Friday morning and not with the team.

“I doubt he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow night,” Maineiri said. “We think his injury is ok, and able to play but he has a virus or the flu that will keep him out.”

Friday’s first pitch is set for 6 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday both being afternoon games with 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. start times respectively.