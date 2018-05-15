Austin Bain had three hits, including a pair of RBI singles, and recorded a four-out save as LSU defeated Northwestern State 9-5 in a non-conference game at The Box on Tuesday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU first inning – Beau Jordan and Antoine Duplantis singled. After Bain struck out and Daniel Cabrera popped out to the second baseman, Beau Jordan scored on a single by Zach Watson. Duplantis scored on a single by Nick Coomes. LSU 2, NORTHWESTERN STATE 0

LSU second inning – Hal Hughes walked and advanced to second on a ground out to the shortstop by Beau Jordan. After Duplantis fouled out to the third baseman, Hughes moved to third on a wild pitch by David Hodo and scored on a single by Bain. Cabrera hit a two-run homer over the rightfield fence. LSU 5, NORTHWESTERN STATE 0

LSU third inning – With two out, Hughes and Beau Jordan walked. Hughes scored on a single by Duplantis. Beau Jordan scored and Duplantis went to third on a throwing error to third base by the first baseman Peyton Davis. Duplantis scored on a single by Bain. LSU 8, NORTHWESTERN STATE 0

Northwestern State seventh inning – Kwan Adkins singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Will Reese. Adkins moved to third on a single by David Fry. After Tyler Smith struck out, Adkins scored when third baseman Jake Slaughter made an error on Lenni Kunert’s ground ball. LSU 8, NORTHWESTERN STATE 1.

Northwestern State eighth inning – With one out, Kelsey Richard doubled and scored on a double by Sam Taylor. Adkins singled. Taylor scored on a single by Fry. After Austin Stegall struck out, Kunert walked to load the bases. Adkins and Fry scored on a single by JP Lagreco. LSU 8, NORTHWESTERN STATE 5

LSU eighth inning – With one out, Bain singled and went to third on Cabrera’s single. Cabrera advanced to second on a wild pitch by Evan Daigle. Bain scored on another wild pitch by Daigle. LSU 9, NORTHWESTERN STATE 5

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

LSU’s eight-run lead was down to three when Northwestern State scored four time in the eighth against Taylor Petersen. Bain replaced Clay Moffitt with two out and the tying run at the plate. Bain struck out Luke Watson to end the threat. Bain then worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up the save.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

In what was probably his final game at The Box, Bain played a key role both at the plate and on the mound. Bain went 3-for-5 and accounted for four runs. Bain singled home a run and scored on Cabrera’s homer in the second. He delivered a run-scoring single in the third. Then, Bain had a one-out single in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch. Bain improved his batting average to .322. Bain retired all four batters he faced in registering his team-high fourth save of the season. Bain struck out three hitters in his longest outing since March 7 against Louisiana-Lafayette.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 13, Northwestern State 12

Errors: LSU 1, Northwestern State 2

Left on base: Northwestern State 13, LSU 9

Walks issued: LSU 4, Northwestern State 6

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 13, Northwestern State 2

Stolen bases: LSU 1, Northwestern State 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Zach Watson: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Beau Jordan: 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Hal Hughes: 0-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 BB

Matthew Beck: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Caleb Gilbert: 2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K

NORTHWESTERN STATE

Kwan Adkins: 3-for-5, 2 runs scored

David Fry: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

J.P. Lagreco: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Beck was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Cabrera extended his hitting streak to five games with the home run in the second. The homer was Cabrera’s eighth of the season. Slaughter also has a five-game hitting streak after his single in the fourth. . .All eight Tigers runs in the first three innings came with two out. Watson, Coomes, Bain, Cabrera and Duplantis had run-scoring hits with two outs. Bain had two RBI singles with two out. . .Broussard and Hughes were the only starters without a hit. . .Northwestern State used eight pitchers. . .The six strikeouts by Beck were a career-high. Beck got Kunert to ground out with the bases loaded to end the third. . .Gilbert struggled his way through two scoreless innings. Gilbert got Chaney Dodge to pop out with two runners on base in his first inning and retired Lagreco on a fly ball with two runners on base for the final out in his second inning. . .Brandon Nowak threw a scoreless sixth inning. Will Reese was charged with a run in the seventh. John Kodros relieved Reese to get the last two outs in the inning. . .Taylor Petersen was charged with the four eighth-inning runs. Clay Moffiit gave up a hit to Lagreco which brought home two of the four runs. . .LSU finished the season with a 10-4 record in midweek games. The Tigers are 32-21 overall. Northwestern State is 31-21 on the season. . .The paid attendance was 10,872. The actual crowd was about 4,500.

UP NEXT

LSU will play Auburn at Plainsman Park in Auburn on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central. Auburn (35-17, 13-14) played at Troy on Tuesday night. The LSU-Auburn game will be available on ESPNU.