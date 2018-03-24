Julian Infante and Pat DeMarco hit two-run homers as Vanderbilt defeated LSU 4-2 in the opener of their Southeastern Conference series Friday night at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU first inning – Zach Watson tripled. After Brandt Broussard struck out, Watson scored on Antoine Duplantis’ single. After Duplantis was thrown out stealing by Stephen Scott, Austin Bain and Hunter Feduccia walked. Bain scored on a single by Beau Jordan. LSU 2, VANDERBILT 0

Vanderbilt second inning – Connor Kaiser walked. After Ethan Paul struck out, Infante hit a two-run homer over the leftfield wall. LSU 2, VANDERBILT 2

Vanderbilt third inning – With one out, Philip Clarke singled. DeMarco hit a two-run homer over the leftfield wall. VANDERBILT 4, LSU 2

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

After falling behind 4-2 in the third inning, the Tigers only had one opportunity to tie the score. Commodores reliever Zach King gave up a single to Bain and walked Feduccia to start the sixth. King, who replaced Drake Fellows to begin the sixth, set down the next three batters in a row. Beau Jordan struck out, Daniel Cabrera hit into a force play at second base and Chris Reid grounded out to the shortstop. LSU only had two batters reach base against King over the last three innings.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Duplantis reached base in three of his four plate appearances with two singles and a hit batter. Duplantis drove home Watson with his single in the first inning. Duplantis opened the eighth with a single, but Bain hit into a double play. Not to be overlooked was the relief work by Todd Peterson. Replacing John Kodros to start the fifth, Peterson threw four scoreless innings. He gave up only three hits, walked one and struck out a season-high seven hitters. Vanderbilt was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position against Peterson.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 8, Vanderbilt 7

Errors: Vanderbilt 0, LSU 1

Left on base: Vanderbilt 8, LSU 7

Walks issued: LSU 4, Vanderbilt 4

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 11, Vanderbilt 8

Stolen bases: Vanderbilt 6, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 2-for-3, 1 run scored, 1 BB

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-3, 1 RBI

Zack Hess: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Todd Peterson: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K

VANDERBILT

Pat DeMarco: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Julian Infante: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Drake Fellows: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Zach King: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The Tigers’ infield consisted of Reid at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Watson extended his hitting streak to nine games with the first-inning triple. Beau Jordan’s RBI single in the first gave him a five-game hitting streak. . .Fellows settled down after a rough first inning. The Tigers threatened in only one of the next four innings. With runners at first and second and one out in the fourth, Fellows retired Feduccia on a ground ball to shortstop and Beau Jordan on a line drive to shortstop. . .LSU was 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The two hits came in the first inning from Duplantis and Beau Jordan. . .Reid and Bain hit into double plays and Duplantis and Broussard were thrown out trying to steal second base. . .Hess faced 18 batters with eight reaching safely – four hits, three walks and an error by Hughes. Hess, who gave up two homers, has now allowed six home runs in 31.2 innings this season. The 3.1 innings represented the shortest outing for Hess since the season opener against Notre Dame when he lasted 2.1 innings. . .Kodros replaced Hess in the fourth with runners on first and third. Kodros struck out Austin Martin and got Clarke to ground out to the second baseman to end the inning. . .Vanderbilt stranded seven runners – five in scoring position. . .LSU has now lost nine of the ten games it has played at Vanderbilt since Paul Mainieri became coach. The Tigers have scored fewer than four runs in eight of the nine defeats. . .LSU is 15-8, 2-2 in the SEC. The Commodores are 16-6, 4-0 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 3,136. . .Most of the game was played in a steady rain.

UP NEXT

LSU will play Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field in Nashville on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Central. Caleb Gilbert will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Vanderbilt game will be available on ESPNU.