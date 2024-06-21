One of the best defense tackles in the nation is off the board 2026 Rivals 250 tackle Richard Andersoncommitted to LSU on Friday evening after spending the day working out and visiting Baton Rouge.

Anderson chose the in-state Tigers over Ole Miss and Texas, among others

LSU has been recruiting the 6-foot-4 300-pound interior defensive lineman extremely hard since offering last spring. In the end, staying home was too intriguing of an option for Anderson, who jumped on board ahead of his junior season at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr High.

"This was an easy decision because there's no place like home," Anderson told Rivals of his decision.