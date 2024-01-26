Finishing out the final ranking update for the Class of 2024, Rivals.com released the state rankings. In the state of Louisiana, LSU locked down the borders in the recent recruiting cycle, landing nine of the top-10 players. Newly minted five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley passed up his future teammate, four-star tight end Trey'Dez Green, for the top spot in the state. This move came as no surprise following the LSU commit's dominant showing at the Under Armour All-America Game.

2024 Rivals.com Louisiana Top 30

Four-star Kylan Billiot moved up four spots to No. 6. The Rivals250 wide receiver immensely improved his stock at the All-American Bowl. Four-star safety DaShawn Mcbryde moved down one spot to No. 7 in the process. Former Texas A&M pledge Gabriel Reliford climbed one spot to No. 8 in the ranking. The four-star defensive end is followed by four-star safety Joel Rogers and four-star cornerback Ju'Juan Johnson, who both dropped in the final ranking.