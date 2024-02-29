Rivals Rankings Week: Where LSU defensive commits rank
Rivals.com announced a rankings update for defensive players Thursday. Here is where LSU commits ranked.
NEW 2025 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Defensive Tackle | Weakside Defensive End | Strongside Defensive End | Inside Linebacker | Outside Linebacker | Cornerback | Safety | Athlete
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest movers
Wednesday: New offensive position rankings | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE breakdown | OL breakdown
Thursday: New defensive position rankings | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown
Friday: New state rankings
Saturday: Rankings roundtable
*****
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
Linebacker
Following the decommitment of four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell, the Tigers were left with two defensive commits: safety Jaboree Antoine and insider linebacker Keylan Moses. The heart of recruiting, Moses, moved up on the Rivals250 to No. 107 as the fourth-best recruit at his position.
"Keylan Moses grew up an LSU fan, he goes to school at Baton Rouge (LA) University Lab which is on LSU’s campus and he committed to the Tigers in November," national recruiting director Adam Gorney said.
"His brother, Dylan, was a star linebacker years ago and while Moses plays inside, he’s a little longer and rangier than his brother – and maybe hits harder, too. LSU is off to a great start with Moses’ commitment and it should only build from here."
Defensive Back
Secondary coach Corey Raymond landed his first commit — Antoine — in the Class of 2025 in January, less than a month into his return to Baton Rouge. Antoine, a four-star safety, fell one spot on the Rivals250 but moved up to No. 9 at his position.
"The Tigers have some very talented players on the commitment list for the 2025 class. So it’d be easy to overlook in-state defensive back Jaboree Antoine," national recruiting analyst Greg Smith.
"That would be a mistake. The two-way standout from New Iberia (LA) Westgate does a little bit of everything for his school and has a high ceiling at defensive back. Look for LSU to continue adding blue chip talent to the defensive backfield this cycle."
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage