Advertisement

Linebacker

Keylan Moses (Rivals.com)

Following the decommitment of four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell, the Tigers were left with two defensive commits: safety Jaboree Antoine and insider linebacker Keylan Moses. The heart of recruiting, Moses, moved up on the Rivals250 to No. 107 as the fourth-best recruit at his position. "Keylan Moses grew up an LSU fan, he goes to school at Baton Rouge (LA) University Lab which is on LSU’s campus and he committed to the Tigers in November," national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "His brother, Dylan, was a star linebacker years ago and while Moses plays inside, he’s a little longer and rangier than his brother – and maybe hits harder, too. LSU is off to a great start with Moses’ commitment and it should only build from here."

Defensive Back

Jaboree Antoine (Rivals.com)