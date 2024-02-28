Advertisement

Quarterback

Bryce Underwood (Rivals.com)

Bryce Underwood remained No. 3 in the Rivals250 on Monday, sitting as the second-best quarterback in the class beyond USC commit Julian Lewis. "Not only has LSU landed a commitment from five-star QB Bryce Underwood but he’s surrounded with elite playmakers in five-star RB Harlem Berry and five-star WR Dakorien Moore so far in this class," national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "Underwood has dynamic playmaking ability and he could be a mirror image – or better – of Jayden Daniels."

Running Back

Harlem Berry (Rivals.com)

Harlem Berry secured a fifth star on Monday, joining Moore and Underwood as a trio of five-star LSU commits. While ranked the second-best running back in the class, Berry trails uncommitted five-star Jordan Davison for top status. "Harlem Berry moved up to five-star status in the his rankings update thanks to his explosive running style and ability to make multiple defenders miss in the open field," national recruiting analyst and rankings director Adam Friedman said. "He has a physically mature 6-foot, 180-pound frame, which allows him to run through tacklers, but he still maintains the open field quickness and agility to run around defenders and get to the edge. Brian Kelly and his staff are off to an outstanding start in the 2025 recruiting cycle and Berry is a huge piece of the puzzle."

Wide Receiver

Dakorien Moore and TaRon Francis (Rivals.com)

With Dakorien Moore committed, the Tigers will remain in contention for the best wide receiver class in the country — similar to Ohio State in 2024 with Jeremiah Smith. LSU is also still in on some of the top Class of 2025 wide receivers across the country. TaRon Francis, who pledged to LSU in October, ranked 55th at position. "Moore is a very worthy candidate to be the top wide receiver in the 2025 Rivals250. He’s a well-rounded wideout prospect that does everything well at the position. Moore plays bigger than his 6-foot, 165-pound frame due to his length and leaping ability. What separates him from his peers is his ability to consistently make the big play. He makes splash plays look routine on a regular basis," national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "His track speed shows up on the football field, too. That speed makes him a dangerous player after the catch, running vertical routes and makes him an asset in the return game. Moore looks the part of the next great LSU wide receiver. That’s if the Tigers can hold on to him. Programs are not backing down from pursuing the dynamic playmaker, including the in-state Texas Longhorns, who will always be a threat in these types of high-stakes recruitments."

Offensive Line

Devin Harper and Brett Bordelon (Rivals.com)