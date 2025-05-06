Rivals Rankings Week: Where LSU recruits stand in newest Rivals250 update

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It's Rivals rankings week, which means on Monday morning, we received a new Rivals250 rankings update. The LSU Tigers currently have 10 commits in their 2026 class, which ranks fourth in the nation, but has the highest star average (4.2) of anyone in the country. Eight of those 10 recruits rank in the new Rivals250, so today, we're going to take a look at where everyone moved.

LSU's top-rated recruit in the 2026 class is five-star wide receiver, Tristen Keys. The Hattiesburg, MS native moved from No. 7 in the rankings to No. 5, giving the Tigers their first top-five recruit since Maason Smith in 2021. He's the best receiver in the country, but it's going to be tough to hold onto him through December.

LSU's second-highest rated recruit is their newest 2026 commit, Haven Finney Jr. The 6-foot-3 CB from Chatsworth, CA stayed put at No. 17 in the ranks and remains the No. 2 CB in the class. This is the second consecutive year Corey Raymond has received a five-star CB commit from outside the state of Louisiana, which shows just how impressive his recruiting skills are.

Richard Anderson was just edged out by Finney for the second spot on this list. He's the third and final five-star recruit in LSU's 2026 class, coming in at No. 18 on the rankings. He's the No. 1 DT in the class and the highest-rated in-state commit the Tigers have.

Anderson's high school teammate, Aiden Hall, is the next Tiger on this list, coming in as the No. 39 overall recruit and the No. 3 safety in the country. Hall jumped one spot from 40 to 39 in the new update and maintains his position as the fourth highest-rated Louisiana recruit.

LSU's second highest-rated receiver in their 2026 class is Jabari Mack, who stayed put at No. 59 in the rankings. The No. 9 WR in the class gives LSU a pair of top-10 wideouts in 2026. After fielding just two receivers in last year's class, Cortez Hankton has been putting in work this year.

Not too far down the list is LSU's third highest-rated receiver in the 2026 class, Kenny Darby. The four-star from Bossier City, LA dropped four spots to No. 116 in the newest update and ranks as the No. 18 WR in the class. Like I just mentioned, Hankton is putting in work this year, and he still has another Rivals250 receiver later on this list.

Brysten Martinez is another Tiger who saw his stock drop a bit in the newest update, going from No. 121 to No. 126. He's LSU's highest-rated offensive lineman in the 2026 class and ranks as the No. 10 OT in the country and No. 7 recruit in the state of Louisiana.