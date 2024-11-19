Rivals Rankings Week: Where LSU's top recruits moved in the new rankings

(Photo by Rivals.com)

It's Rivals rankings week, which means on Tuesday morning we received the newest edition of the Rivals250. Prior to the new rankings, LSU had 11 commits in the top-250, but with the new update, they added two more to their total. Here's where the top Tiger commits now stand in the newest rankings:

There are a lot of people out there, myself included, that believe Bryce Underwood should be the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class. He's 6-foot-3 with elite arm talent and he's mobile enough to be a major rushing threat at the next level. Despite that, he remains in the No. 2 spot in the new rankings, still behind Ohio State commit, Tavien St. Clair.

DJ Pickett is the Tigers big get on the defensive side of the ball. The five-star from Zephyrhills, Fl. came into the week as the No. 11 player in the 2025 class and he stayed put in that same spot in the new rankings. Corey Raymond got himself one of the best DBs in the country, and his ranking reflects that.

Harlem Berry is one of the Tigers headliners in their 2025 class. The five-star running back was ranked as the 14th overall player coming into the week, but dropped three spots to 17th with the new rankings. On the bright side, he is now the only five-star RB in the class with Jordon Davison dropping to a four-star, so that shows you the rankers still think very highly of the Metairie native.

One of the biggest risers for LSU's 2025 class in the new update is 6-foot-7, 330-pound OT, Tyler Miller. The four-star from Laurel, Mississippi ranked as the 125th best player in the class, but jumped 58 spots in the new update and now finds himself at No. 67.

Charles Ross, the Tigers highest-rater linebacker recruit in the 2025 class, saw his stock fall pretty hard in the new rankings. He came into the week as the 48th overall player in the class, but tumbled down to 91st with the update. However...

Fellow LSU LB commit, Jaiden Braker, was not ranked in the Rivals250 yesterday, but today he finds himself ranked as the 100th overall recruit in the 2025 class. The former South Carolina commit is the highest ranked recruit who was not featured in the previous Rivals250. He gives LSU a pair of top-100 LB commits.

Another Tiger commit who fell in the rankings a bit is Derek Meadows. The 6-foot-6 WR from Las Vegas, Nevada was the 90th overall player in the class, but now falls out of the top-100. He now ranks as the 107th best player in the class.

Like Miller, four-star RB, JT Lindsey, made a huge jump in the rankings this week. He leapt from No. 212 to No. 137, a difference of 75 spots. The Alexandria native now gives LSU two running backs that rank inside the top-150 in the 2025 class.

Kade Phillips was not ranked in the Rivals250 coming into the week, but the Missouri City, Texas native made a huge leap in the new update. The former Texas commit jumped from unranked all the way up to No. 147, which is the second largest leap of any LSU commit.

Damien Shanklin also saw his ranking drop this week, but not to the extent as some of the other Tiger commits. Shanklin ranked 135th coming into the week, but fell 13 spots to No. 148, just one spot behind fellow LSU commit, Kade Phillips.

Carius Curne is another LSU offensive line commit who made a pretty significant leap in the rankings this week. The Marion, Arkansas native was 227th in the rankings yesterday, but jumped 57 spots to 170th on Tuesday, giving LSU a pair of top-200 OL commits.

Another Tigers LB commit who saw his stock drop in the new rankings is Keylan Moses. The U-Lab product was 126th in the class heading into the week, but fell all the way to 204th in the new rankings. The 78 spot drop is the most of any LSU commit in the update.