{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 ATH Devonta Lee breaks down top 7, relationship with LSU

4-star WR Devonta Lee released his top 7 on July 30. (Rivals.com)
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
Staff

Rivals100 athlete Devonta Lee has trimmed his impressive offer sheet down to seven schools. LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Ohio State, Texas all made the cut.The 6-foot-3, 218-pound wide...

