One of the biggest remaining official visits on Devonta Lee’s calendar has been canceled.

Lee, a Rivals100 athlete, has opted not to visit Texas A&M this weekend, he tells Rivals.

Texas A&M was one of Lee’s early offers, and he visited and camped there as recently as this summer. The Aggies re-offered in December as spots opened up in their 2019 recruiting class. They viewed Lee as a middle linebacker.

The 4-star wide receiver -- who is also being courted as a safety, linebacker and tight end by other programs -- has already taken official visits to Kentucky and Arizona State. He is set to head to LSU in the first weekend of February before announcing his college commitment on National Signing Day.

LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is Lee’s primary recruiter. The Tigers are viewed as the favorite in this race.

Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn are also jockeying for official visits before February 6.