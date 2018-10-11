Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 16:21:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 ATH Devonta Lee details LSU's push and future visit plans

Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

AMITE, La. — Lecresia Lee rarely gets a minute away from her phone.Lee, the mother of Rivals100 athlete Devonta Lee, is constantly dealing with college coaches interested in recruiting her son, one...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}