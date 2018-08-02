Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DT Ishmael Sopsher breaks down top 7, LSU's push

Alwzymqhqtv4maawfiq6
Rivals.com
Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
Staff

Ishmael Sopsher, the nation's top defensive tackle, is officially down to seven school. That "lucky seven" is comprised of LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon, Ole Miss and Florida State. Sopshe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}