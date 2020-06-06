News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 11:57:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 LB Greg Penn on his relationship with LSU, Tigers being 'LBU'

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Linebacker Greg Penn released his top six schools in early April: Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and Maryland made the cut.Of those six schools, LSU is the only school Penn can ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}