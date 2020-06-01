Rivals100 WR Brian Thomas opens up on top 4, relationships and what's next
Rivals100 wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has scholarship offers from some of the biggest football programs in the country, but he recently trimmed his list to four: LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news