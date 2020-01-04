SAN ANTONIO -- Recruitments can tail off in so many different directions, but in certain cases, they truly come full circle. Such is the case with Dwight McGlothern, who surfaced as one of the most sought-after defensive backs in the country as a freshman prospect and has an offer sheet to match. LSU was the first to extend an offer and on Saturday, the Tigers finally landed their guy. McGlothern, a Rivals250 cornerback from Klein (Texas) Oak High School, committed to LSU during the All-American Bowl. USC, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Arkansas were the other finalists. USC entered the week as the favorite for the four-star prospect, who was unsure about giving a commitment before taking his remaining official visits. LSU and Oregon were two teams McGlothern was anxious to visit before announcing his decision before a late surge from the Tigers’ coaching staff put LSU in the driver’s seat in the 23rd hour. "After the signing period, stuff opened up more," McGlothern told Rivals. "I always had a great relationship with coach (Corey) Raymond and Jeff Martin and Collin (D'Angelo); they're like my brothers, texting me since my freshman year. I'm always talking to them and coach Raymond. They wanna see me more. Recruiting-wise, there's more room and honestly, they feel like I am come in at corner and help out big time. "With my play and my athleticism, I feel like I can help out on the other side of (Derek) Stingley. Elias (Ricks) and I can come in and work together and it would be crazy."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“LSU has been recruiting me harder (than anyone else) after signing day and we have just been talking ever since.”

HOW IT UNFOLDED

McGlothern was a high-profile recruit since his freshman season at New Caney (Texas) High School and in cinematic fashion, LSU was the first team to extend an offer to the four-star cornerback. McGlothern is originally from Monroe, La., and made it a point to consistently return to LSU each and every year of his recruitment, including the team's spring game and again in the fall. Multiple teams have shared the lead in McGlothern's recruitment at different points over the years. Both in-state teams, Texas and Texas A&M, were close to landing commitments from the nationally ranked prospect at separate points. Elsewhere, LSU emerged as the early favorite, but Alabama at one point made things a lot more interesting as well. Over the past year, McGlothern has plotted to wait until Jan. 4 at the All-American Bowl to reveal his decision. Arkansas -- and more specifically the previous regime under Chad Morris -- was able to get an early official visit. Oregon and defensive backs coach Donte Williams did the best job of recruiting McGlothern steadily and that relationship loomed very large as a decision neared closer and closer. USC hosted McGlothern for an official visit right before the Early Signing Period, and if not for late movement with the Tigers, the Trojans might have been the choice on Saturday. However, some Early Signing Day misses for LSU gave the coaching staff to added space to get after top prospects at different positions in the secondary. McGlothern boasts a fantastic relationship with Corey Raymond that dates back several years and personnel assistants Jeff Martin and Collin D'Angelo kept McGlothern engaged throughout his recruitment.

