NEW ORLEANS -- Four-star cornerback Devin Bush intended on being committed at this stage in his recruitment. Plans have changed rather quickly.

The Rivals250 defensive back from Edna Karr (La.) High School in Algiers has wiped the slate clean and no longer has any finalists. Previously, Bush named LSU, Tennessee and Clemson to his final group, but has since opened the door up to other schools and is engaging with whichever programs are showing interest this fall.

"First off, I reopened my recruitment because I felt like I acted prematurely, too quickly, in picking a top five and then a top three," Bush told TigerDetails. "I wasn't looking at enough schools or the depth of those schools, so I discussed with my parents and my coaches and opened up my recruitment to give these schools a shot again. I'm open to all schools again."

Bush pressed reset on his recruitment on Aug. 17 and about 11 different programs have since reached out. That group includes Mississippi State, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oregon and TCU, among others.

"As soon as I posted it, coaches started texting me and contacting me on Twitter," Bush said. "Schools like Oregon -- I wasn't contacting them about my recruitment and now we're talking a lot more. I started talking to Oklahoma a lot more than I was before. The coaches at Arkansas, Scoota (Harris) contacted me on Twitter."

"I'm glad these coaches haven't looked past me or moved on," he added.

The visit that Bush is most excited for is to Norman, Oklahoma. He has yet to visit the Sooners' campus, but intends on making a game at some point this fall.

"I want to visit there for sure," he said. "I've been talking to the coaches and want to make a game up there to see how the atmosphere is."

Both Tennessee and LSU also touched base with Bush about his decision. Tennessee has reached out about twice since last Friday, while the 4-star prospect touched base with LSU's New Orleans area recruiter Mickey Joseph right after.

Joseph wasted no time ensuring that Bush could be a part of the Tigers' plans later this fall.

"Once I posted it to social media, I sent it to a few coaches, including Coach Mickey Joseph," Bush said. "He texted me before my jamboree (last Friday) ... He told me he understood and that I was going to have a good season. He gave me a little motivation for the season."

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defensive back will play safety for Karr this year, but is still being courted to play cornerback by most schools. Bush is open to playing either position at the next level, but admitted cornerback is his position of choice.

Bush is also on track to graduate in December and be Karr's first mid-year enrollee since Speedy Noil did so in 2014 at Texas A&M. That means a decision will come at some point in the fall, though he hasn't settled on a specific timeline just yet.

"The new plan is to evaluate these schools, get my parents involved in my recruitment more and sit down to find out what's best for me," Bush said. "I'll make these visits in the fall, hit a couple of games and make a decision from there."