Landon Jackson held offers from nearly every college football power in the country, but managed to keep the world on its heels as he announced his commitment on Sunday evening.

The Rivals250 hybrid edge-defender committed to LSU over the likes of Texas, Ohio State and Texas A&M. That could be perceived as a surprise considering Jackson’s May official visit to LSU was postponed as a result of the CoVid19 pandemic, which forced the NCAA into an indefinite dead period. Jackson’s last trip to Baton Rouge came at the tail end of college football’s regular season when LSU knocked off Texas A&M right after Thanksgiving.

Jackson is a Texas A&M legacy. His father, Larry Jackson, played on the Aggies' basketball team from 1999 through 2000. Landon landed his first Power 5 offer from the Aggies. Texas A&M’s Terry Price and Jimbo Fisher had made the four-star defensive end a priority in this 2021 class and he was awfully familiar with the landscapes in both College Station and also Austin leading into his late-April decision. Entering the spring, the Aggies were perceived as the team to beat for Jackson.

The defending national champions have remained red-hot on the recruiting trail, adding a commitment from another one of Texas’ best in four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle just 72 hours earlier. While Jackson had made more in-person trips to the schools inside the state, consider Ed Orgeron’s track record with defensive linemen and consistent recruiting push as the difference.

"I talk to really everyone on LSU's coaching staff,” Jackson told Rivals last fall. They told me that a lot of practices, he (Coach O) is with the defensive line because he used to be the defensive line coach, so it would be neat to work with him every day. I like where it's located and it's pretty cool … We talk about how I fit into the program and a lot of the stuff they do down there, like the defensive line get-togethers.”

Jackson currently ranks as the No. 216 prospect in the country, the No. 10- weak-side defensive end and the No. 33 overall player in the Lone Star State. He is the seventh commitment for the Tigers and the second — along with Earle — out of Texas.

LSU’s recruiting class currently sits at No. 17 in the country.