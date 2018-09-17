LSU’s second victory over a top-10 opponent on Saturday is yielding results on the recruiting trail, as Rivals250 defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy gave a commitment to the Tigers on Monday morning.

Roy, a 4-star tackle for University Lab, is the fourth member of LSU’s 2020 recruiting class and the first prospect on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder is the No. 2 defensive lineman in Louisiana for next year’s recruiting cycle and sits just outside the top-100 prospects nationally in 2020.

Roy earned an offer from LSU during the elite high school camp in June. As of Sept. 1, when college coaches could directly reach out to prospects, Roy told TigerDetails that both coach Ed Ogeron and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson showed love.

“The best thing probably is that all of them said they want me a lot,” Roy told TigerDetails. “LSU has been in contact every day. So has Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama every day.”

“LSU is coming real hard since it’s home and I can drive up there whenever I want to,” he added. “It was nice. I was getting a lot of love. People know who I am there now and that feels good.”

Roy picked the hometown Tigers over the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Florida, among others.

His addition to the 2020 class vaults LSU to No. 7 in the country.