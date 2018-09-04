Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 LB Brennon Scott raves about LSU's defense, fans in Miami game

Mh2bdchvlorsvpdmdtzw
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

Brennon Scott had hoped to catch an LSU game this fall. It turns out — the Tigers came to him.The Rivals250 outside linebacker is a Dallas-area native and was on hand for the season opener at AT&T ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}