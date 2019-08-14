LSU is now sitting at No. 2 in the team rankings, behind Clemson by a minute 27 points, with a total of 22 commitments in the class.

The Rivals team completed the release of its updated Rivals 250 and there are mixed results for LSU's 2020 recruiting class.

Stock is up:

LSU commit Jaquelin Roy saw his stock rise this spring and summer after stellar performances in various settings, leading to a climb of 10 spots in the national ranking. While it may not be as high as many anticipated, it does show that he remains on an upward tick in the eyes of the analyst.

LSU EDGE target Philip Webb moved up 9 spots to No. 33 overall.

LSU OL target Sedrick Van Pran moves up 5 spots to No. 72 overall.

LSU WR commit Jermaine Burton up 1 spot to No. 80 overall.



LSU OL target Marcus Dumervil up 39 spots to No. 125 overall.

LSU OL target Garrett Hayes up 2 spots to No. 143 overall.

LSU EDGE target BJ Ojulari is a big mover as he climbs 36 spots to No. 145 overall. Ojulari is scheduled to announce his decision on Friday afternoon.







