Rivals250: Mixed results for LSU in the updated rankings
The Rivals team completed the release of its updated Rivals 250 and there are mixed results for LSU's 2020 recruiting class.
LSU is now sitting at No. 2 in the team rankings, behind Clemson by a minute 27 points, with a total of 22 commitments in the class.
Stock is up:
LSU commit Jaquelin Roy saw his stock rise this spring and summer after stellar performances in various settings, leading to a climb of 10 spots in the national ranking. While it may not be as high as many anticipated, it does show that he remains on an upward tick in the eyes of the analyst.
LSU EDGE target Philip Webb moved up 9 spots to No. 33 overall.
LSU OL target Sedrick Van Pran moves up 5 spots to No. 72 overall.
LSU WR commit Jermaine Burton up 1 spot to No. 80 overall.
LSU OL target Marcus Dumervil up 39 spots to No. 125 overall.
LSU OL target Garrett Hayes up 2 spots to No. 143 overall.
LSU EDGE target BJ Ojulari is a big mover as he climbs 36 spots to No. 145 overall. Ojulari is scheduled to announce his decision on Friday afternoon.
Sliding a bit:
LSU RB target Zachary Evans dropped 4 spots to No. 13 overall.
LSU LB commit Antoine Sampah dropped 2 spots to No. 27 overall.
LSU RB target Jalen Berger dropped 4 spots to No. 43 overall.
LSU safety commit Jordan Toles slides 7 spots to No. 51 overall.
LSU edge commit Demon Clowney dropped 7 spots to No. 69 overall.
LSU LB commit Josh White drops 7 spots to No. 81 overall.
LSU WR target Koy Moore drops 7 spots to No. 86 overall.
LSU WR commit Kayshon Boutte drops 4 spots to No. 89 overall.
LSU RB target Ashaad Clayton slid 5 spots to No. 97 overall.
LSU DT target McKinnley Jackson drops 1 spot to No. 104 overall.
LSU DT target Jacobian Guillory drops 2 spots to No. 131 overall.
LSU DL commit Jalen Lee slides 1 spot to No. 219 overall.
LSU DB commit Lorando Johnson drops 1 spot to No. 223 overall.
LSU QB commit Max Johnson takes a huge tumble to No. 229 overall, a drop of 102 spots in the rankings.
LSU CB commit Major Burns slides 62 spots to No. 230 overall.
Unchanged:
Elias Ricks at No. 5 overall.
Rakim Jarrett at No. 17 overall.
