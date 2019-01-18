Clayton was toying with the idea of giving an early commitment to LSU, but opted to hold off until after his junior season. In the meantime, the Tigers signed two Rivals250 backs in the Class of 2019 — John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price — giving Clayton some trepidation about joining a deep backfield up I-10 in Baton Rouge.

Alabama offered the 4-star prospect this past week, while schools such as Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma are expecting Clayton to make his way onto campus for junior days in the spring.

Rivals250 running back Ashaad Clayton has made the first slash to his impressive offer sheet, trimming his top schools down to eight. That exclusive company includes LSU, Georgia, Kansas, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

On LSU: “That’s the school I grew up around. I’ve been around them of all the colleges. I still got love for them, but I had to open my eyes and I couldn’t stay on one school. They’re still in my top eight because if I don’t want to go far, if I want my family to come to my games … they’re still a good school.”

On Alabama: “That’s the top school in the country, so I got to have them in my top eight. You know they build running backs. They’re national champions, SEC champions. It seems like they’re destined to play in the national championship every year. If I want to go down that path, I know that ‘Bama would put me in the right place.”

On Georgia: “They run the ball, and to me, they have the best running style. Sony Michel and Nick Chubb — I liked how they shared carries with each other. That’s two big running backs and both had over 1,000 yards. Watching Sony Michel opened my eyes, because he reminds me of myself a little bit, so when I watched him I liked how Georgia played and how their offense is set up.”

On Texas A&M: “Coach (Bradley Dale) Peveto is the only college who texts me every day. He texts me in the morning, in the evening, before I go to sleep. He sends me scriptures, motivational paragraphs. He’s the only coach who does that every day. They want me to come by and see the campus. After seeing that game with LSU, that opened my eyes. The chemistry I have with Coach Peveto, it’s like, ‘Why not?’”

On Kansas: “That was my first offer. I didn’t know much about Kansas when I went up there, but it felt like Louisiana. Mike Lee is my cousin, so being around him, Corione (Harris), people I know who are from down here … it’s like Louisiana with snow. Me and Coach (Tony) Hull and Coach Les Miles have developed a tight relationship. Les Miles talked to my momma and he’s all about the kids and putting running backs in the league, so I’ll be good.”

On Auburn: “Coach (Kodi) Burns comes down here often. I’ve been liking Auburn since Cam Newton played for them. He’s always been my idol, so I watched him in college and I remember when they played Alabama and ran the kick-6 back. When I got the offer, I knew I had to keep them in the top eight. It’s love between me and them.”

On Arkansas: “Arkansas recruits a lot of dudes from Louisiana. Devin (Bush) just went out there, and I was talking to him and he said he picked Arkansas because he could go there and start. They’re not known for running backs, but I feel like I could go in and change that around. I could change their whole offense.”

On Tennessee: “I watch their games a lot. I saw what they did with Alvin Kamara and how they developed him, and now he’s one of the best running backs in the league. All the colleges I named, I could go there and change their programs. I like Tennessee’s offense and I could help their team out.”