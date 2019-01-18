Rivals250 RB Ashaad Clayton reveals top 8 schools
Rivals250 running back Ashaad Clayton has made the first slash to his impressive offer sheet, trimming his top schools down to eight. That exclusive company includes LSU, Georgia, Kansas, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Alabama offered the 4-star prospect this past week, while schools such as Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma are expecting Clayton to make his way onto campus for junior days in the spring.
Clayton was toying with the idea of giving an early commitment to LSU, but opted to hold off until after his junior season. In the meantime, the Tigers signed two Rivals250 backs in the Class of 2019 — John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price — giving Clayton some trepidation about joining a deep backfield up I-10 in Baton Rouge.
Now, the Warren Easton (La.) High School product is taking an even closer look at out-of-state schools.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
On LSU: “That’s the school I grew up around. I’ve been around them of all the colleges. I still got love for them, but I had to open my eyes and I couldn’t stay on one school. They’re still in my top eight because if I don’t want to go far, if I want my family to come to my games … they’re still a good school.”
On Alabama: “That’s the top school in the country, so I got to have them in my top eight. You know they build running backs. They’re national champions, SEC champions. It seems like they’re destined to play in the national championship every year. If I want to go down that path, I know that ‘Bama would put me in the right place.”
On Georgia: “They run the ball, and to me, they have the best running style. Sony Michel and Nick Chubb — I liked how they shared carries with each other. That’s two big running backs and both had over 1,000 yards. Watching Sony Michel opened my eyes, because he reminds me of myself a little bit, so when I watched him I liked how Georgia played and how their offense is set up.”
On Texas A&M: “Coach (Bradley Dale) Peveto is the only college who texts me every day. He texts me in the morning, in the evening, before I go to sleep. He sends me scriptures, motivational paragraphs. He’s the only coach who does that every day. They want me to come by and see the campus. After seeing that game with LSU, that opened my eyes. The chemistry I have with Coach Peveto, it’s like, ‘Why not?’”
On Kansas: “That was my first offer. I didn’t know much about Kansas when I went up there, but it felt like Louisiana. Mike Lee is my cousin, so being around him, Corione (Harris), people I know who are from down here … it’s like Louisiana with snow. Me and Coach (Tony) Hull and Coach Les Miles have developed a tight relationship. Les Miles talked to my momma and he’s all about the kids and putting running backs in the league, so I’ll be good.”
On Auburn: “Coach (Kodi) Burns comes down here often. I’ve been liking Auburn since Cam Newton played for them. He’s always been my idol, so I watched him in college and I remember when they played Alabama and ran the kick-6 back. When I got the offer, I knew I had to keep them in the top eight. It’s love between me and them.”
On Arkansas: “Arkansas recruits a lot of dudes from Louisiana. Devin (Bush) just went out there, and I was talking to him and he said he picked Arkansas because he could go there and start. They’re not known for running backs, but I feel like I could go in and change that around. I could change their whole offense.”
On Tennessee: “I watch their games a lot. I saw what they did with Alvin Kamara and how they developed him, and now he’s one of the best running backs in the league. All the colleges I named, I could go there and change their programs. I like Tennessee’s offense and I could help their team out.”
RIVALS REACTION
LSU was on the verge of bringing another talented running back into the fold before Emery committed to the Tigers in November. While the in-state school certainly won’t throw in the towel on the New Orleans native, schools such as Georgia, Alabama and Kansas are going to have every opportunity to grab momentum in Clayton’s recruitment moving forward.
Clayton has a few visits in mind over the next month and change. He will head to Alabama on Jan. 26, Kansas on Feb. 23 and try to make it Georgia in February, too.
Georgia has always been a favorite of the 4-star. The school’s history of churning out NFL running backs is a captivating factor, not to mention that the Bulldogs are also in hot pursuit of Clayton’s teammate, Rivals250 offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran. Georgia will have every opportunity to sell Clayton on early playing time, which is a crucial factor in his decision.
Kansas is another out-of-state school that has caught Clayton’s attention. Former LSU coach Les Miles is now at the helm and former Easton head coach Tony Hull remains on the Jayhawks’ staff. Clayton made his way out to Kansas last spring and is likely to follow suit in the next few weeks. Given his skill-set, he could theoretically take the baton from fellow Louisiana running back Pooka Williams shortly after arriving on campus.
Alabama entered the fray this week, but their program’s history is an obvious selling point to Clayton. He wasted little time scheduling a visit, and the Crimson Tide have a chance to gain ground in his recruitment with a positive first visit.
Clayton won’t be making a decision until Signing Day in December or February. He is working out the kinks to be a mid-year enrollee at his desired university. Otherwise, he’ll hold off on a commitment until the February signing period. It’ll boil down to LSU and a select few out-of-state programs.
-I Remember When They Doubted Me,Said I Wouldn’t Make It...Now I Gotta Prove’Em Wrong. This For The Savages.— A’shaad Clayton (@shaad210) January 19, 2019
This Is My Top 8 #DeuceGang4L2️⃣ #NW #ForGramps pic.twitter.com/bRBw5vzaOM