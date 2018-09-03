One of the nation's top uncommitted defensive backs will be calling Baton Rouge this weekend.

Jalani Williams, a Rivals250 safety out of Parkway North High School in St. Louis, Mo., will make an official visit to LSU this weekend, his first visit to campus to date.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder is ranked as Rivals' No. 19 safety and the No. 231 prospect in the 2019 class.

Williams' official visit to LSU will be his first for the home opener against Southeastern. He is planning to make his way to Missouri on Sept. 21 and to Alabama on Sept. 28.

"I want to meet the coaching staff see the atmosphere of the game. I'm going to see a night game when I'm there," Williams said. "I want to see how campus life is around there and how I fit in with the team and the defensive scheme."

The Tigers are holding tight to five defensive back commitments in their 2019 recruiting class, which includes 5-star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 1 prospect in the country, as well as Marcus Banks, Cordale Flott, Maurice Hampton and Dreshun Miller.

Both Hampton and Miller are expected to plays safety when they arrive at LSU.