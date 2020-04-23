Yet another one of the country's most sought-after recruits has reached a decision.

JoJo Earle, a Rivals250 wide receiver out of North Texas powerhouse Aledo High School, committed to LSU. The Tigers edged out Texas, TCU and Oklahoma for the four-star prospect.

Earle is the second player on Aledo's roster to commit to LSU. He joins fellow four-star Bryan Allen, one of the Tigers' early pledges in the 2022 class.

Earle is one of the nation's premier slot receivers. He boasts an impressive offer sheet featuring most of the college football bluebloods. LSU was amongst Earle's early offers last summer after a breakout sophomore campaign and has routinely maintained a presence in the receiver's lead group. However, it's worth pointing out that LSU was a bit of a dark horse in a race that included Oklahoma, Texas and TCU, schools that have routinely been able to get the Dallas-area prospect on campus on multiple occasions.

Earle was in Baton Rouge for LSU's home tilt against Florida, which was a big weekend for Coach Ed Orgeron and the team's top targets from North Texas. Top quarterback target Garrett Nussmeier was also on hand for that game along with 2022 wide receiver Armani Winfield.

Despite being a native of the Lone Star State, Earle fancies himself as an LSU fan. He also got an early look at the 2019 LSU offense in Austin when Texas and the Tigers squared off in Week 2 of last season. Three LSU wide receivers eclipsed 100 yards receiving in the victory with Earle soaking it all up from the sidelines.

"LSU uses their wide receivers," Earle previously told Rivals. "They had (three) wide receivers over 100 yards (vs. Texas) and both (offenses) throw a lot to their receivers. They have been checking up on me, seeing how I'm doing, how school is going and starting up conversations, laughing and having good conversations and stuff."

A return trip to Baton Rouge was in the cards for Earle this spring before the CoVid19 pandemic led to an ongoing NCAA dead period.