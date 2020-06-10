News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 09:37:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Rocco Spindler loves how LSU develops OL 'mammoths,' more on the Tigers

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Offensive lineman Rocco Spindler's top five schools consist of LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State.Many might think the Tigers, the lone SEC program in the mix, have the biggest ch...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}