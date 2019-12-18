Running list of who's signed with LSU during Early Signing Period
Florida native @Marl0n77 is the first signee of the 2020 class.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/JgXQfWN7aI pic.twitter.com/91mYlYO8gj
@qbmjohnson2020 is one of the top prep quarterbacks and will be an enrollee in January.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/3L7G1mzMQk
California's own @Eliasricks2020 is officially part of The Brotherhood— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/qGspJN8BpA
From Virginia to Louisiana— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
Welcome to the family, @_antoinesampah!
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/pYO7u5g7Ja
Baton Rouge's own @d1roy1000 is officially a Tiger! pic.twitter.com/sdFTdpmY09— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
Louisiana's own @Jthabigboy is officially headed down to Baton Rouge!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/A3jMlCVvoN
D-lineman @Ali_TheGreat94 out of Edmonds, Washington, is headed to Louisiana!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/vkK7Zaygpr
Ponchatoula's @tj_finley1 will be on campus soon as an early enrollee!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/28eNfRMs6L
From Lauderdale Lakes to Baton Rouge. @marcus_dumervil has signed with the Tigers!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/nq7V2Em3g3
The Marietta native is officially a Tiger. See you soon, @Bj_O9!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/HDTkrKdOyQ
Welcome to the family, @asap_koy— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/Ckuo39dbk9
From Baltimore to Baton Rouge. @jordantoles23 is officially a Tiger!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/xOwDVGvJA3
Georgia native @arik_gilbert is officially a Tiger!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/xdY4KZe0HC
Welcome to the family, @_PhillipWebb_— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/YgqygEiw1n
Mississippi native @xavierhill0 is officially a Tiger!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/QVIojH2jaD
From Colorado to Baton Rouge. @KoleTaylor3 is officially a Tiger!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 18, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/zxGQ4vTe1o pic.twitter.com/lNnXKiyfRJ