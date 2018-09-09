Saahdiq Charles, Michael Divinity expected back vs. Auburn
Ed Orgeron didn't say much about the absence of Saahdiq Charles and Michael Divinity on Saturday after LSU's 31-0 defeat of Southeastern Louisiana.But the Tigers do expect both starters back for th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news