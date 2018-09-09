Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-09 00:10:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Saahdiq Charles, Michael Divinity expected back vs. Auburn

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails.com
Staff

Ed Orgeron didn't say much about the absence of Saahdiq Charles and Michael Divinity on Saturday after LSU's 31-0 defeat of Southeastern Louisiana.But the Tigers do expect both starters back for th...

{{ article.author_name }}