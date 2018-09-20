LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles and tight end Thaddeus Moss were "very questionable" for Saturday's game with Louisiana Tech.

Charles was injured in the Tigers 22-21 victory against Auburn and missed practice on Monday and Wednesday. Moss has yet to play while dealing with a foot injury.

Orgeron said Badara Traore would fill in at left tackle if Charles doesn't play.

He also said linebacker Ray Thornton is also questionable. Andre Anthony would step in for him, Orgeron said.

"We'll have to give Badara help at left tackle," Orgeron said. "They (Louisiana Tech) have a great end (Jaylon Ferguson) and he plays both sides. Hopefully, Saahdiq is out for only a week.

""Ferguson has long arms, he's a good speed rusher, he has a bull rush, good technique. We're going to have to block him one-on-one. There's going to be some times we have to win."

Orgeron also said the staff is looking at cornerback Jontre Kirklin as a possible punt returner. Orgeron said on his radio show Wednesday they would look at options in place of Jonathan Giles

."Jontre Kirklin is a guy we are looking at," Orgeron said. "He ran some punts today. He was really fast, really good. Him and No. 2 (wide receiver Justin Jefferson) could be doing it."

Orgeron said kickoff return would remain in the hands of Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Orgeron said the practice week ended on a good note Thursday after a Wednesday that was not as good.

"I really thought we had a solid week of work," he said. "Tuesday was one of the best Tuesdays we had. Yesterday was a little shaky in some areas. We fixed it, identified it as a team and today was one of our better Thursdays."

Orgeron cited "dropped passes, missed routes, protections. . . we were out of sync. Today it looked a lot better. The energy was really good, better today than Wednesday."

Orgeron said he was not worried about a letdown coming off the big win at Auburn because of "the maturity of this team and some of the things we went through last year helped us out."

He said Louisiana Tech is a worthy opponent with good players and coaching.

"They're dangerous," he said. "They went to South Carolina and played them to 17-16 They're going to compete. A lot of players on that team could play on our team. Their receivers are excellent, rushers are excellent, they have a good quarterback."