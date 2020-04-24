Cleveland apparently can't get enough purple and gold.

Safety Grant Delpit become the Browns second straight LSU addition to its defensive backfield Friday when they selected him at No. 44 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Jim Thorpe Award winner joins former secondary-mate Andraez "Greedy" Williams, their second-round pick in 2019, as well as the wide receiver duo of Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

Cleveland also boasts a pair of former Baton Rouge high school stars, Scotlandville running back Dontrell Hilliard and Central defensive back Donnie Lewis Jr., who played at Tulane for college.

Delpit drew the honors as the nation's top defensive back this season during the Tigers' undefeated national championship run, joining past winners Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne.

The New Orleans native, who moved to Houston following Hurricane Katrina, with 65 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss while battling injuries during his junior campaign.

Delpit completed his three-year college career with 199 tackles, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, seven sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in a variety of roles for coach Dave Aranda's defense.

He joined quarterback Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson (Jacksonville) and Patrick Queen (Baltimore), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (Minnesota) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City) as LSU's sixth player selected so far this year.