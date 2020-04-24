The stage couldn't have been set much more perfectly.

Inside linebacker had been identified throughout the lead up to the 2020 NFL Draft as the biggest need for a New Orleans roster with few true holes.

And the top two prospects at the position — depending on your plan for "Swiss army knife" Isaiah Simmons — remained on the board with just one selection remaining before the Saints at No. 24.

Both LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray had earned high pre-draft grades as likely immediate starters at No. 13 and No. 23, respectively, according to the NFL, and averages of No. 19 and No. 22, respectively, between ESPN analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers traded up to No. 23 to ensure they could add one.

They chose Murray.

And the Bayou storybook scenario and slew of articles thereof were already writing themselves and being written across south Louisiana.