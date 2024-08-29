The New Orleans Saints have signed former LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus to their practice squad. Deculus played for the Tigers from 2017-2021, including the 2019 Championship team, starting 13 games that season. He played every snap in the Tigers' National Championship win over the Clemson Tigers, for a total of 885 snaps in the whole season.

Deculus was drafted by the Houston Texans in the sixth round (205th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He waived by the Texans in November 2023 and picked up shortly after by the New York Jets. Now, the 321 lbs. 6'5" offensive lineman who was born in Mamou, Louisiana, will return to his home state with an opportunity to play for the Saints.











