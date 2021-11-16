Sandy Tigs sign state’s premier indoor player

“I know it’s going to be a challenge from day one. It’s an incredible challenge and it sparked me to come to LSU. The best goes to LSU. I’m ready for it and I’m going to work my butt off to do everything I can to contribute to this team.”

“LSU is getting someone who loves to compete,” she said of herself. “Every time I step in the sand I am going to bring energy and passion. I love playing and I am relentless and driven.

He took a big step of doing exactly that recently with the signing of Dominican High senior Kate Baker.

For his program to remain among the nation’s elite LSU Beach Volleyball coach Russell Brock knows he must keep the state’s top talent at home.

The 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Louisiana, the 5-8 lefty just wrapped up her senior indoor prep season, helping Dominican win its second consecutive Division I state championship. In addition, she was named the Most Outstanding Player of the state championship for the second straight year.

“When you find the best kids in Louisiana who play our sport, we want them to be playing for us,” Brock said. “(Kate) has proven she is a winner. That’s a huge thing to have. Not all good players can be winners. She finds ways to contribute to teams that win championships. We have watched her for a while and watched her develop both indoors and in the sand. You want players like her in your program.”

For Baker, signing with the Tigers was a lifelong dream realized.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Baker joked. “June 16th was the first day that I could start talking to coaches and LSU was the first school to call me on that day. Within a month I committed to them. I knew from an early start growing up in Louisiana and being an LSU fan my entire life that I wanted to represent this university. When you look at the success that the beach volleyball program has had thus far; I simply knew it was something that I wanted to be part of. It’s my dream school so when the opportunity was presented to me I jumped on it.”

Perhaps not blessed with the raw physical ability as others, Baker’s relentless work ethic and ability to help her team at the high school level win multiple state championships evoke memories of a former LSU Beach Volleyball great in Kristen Nuss.

“Kristen is the greatest,” Baker said. “I’ve looked up to her since I was in grammar school. It’s really amazing to be able to follow in her footsteps at LSU.”

Nuss said the Tigers are getting one heck of a player.

"I'm so happy for Kate," she said. "She deserves all the recongition and awards. She is a very hardworking and driven athlete which is why I know she has a bright future ahead. She is defintely going to have an immediate impact on the LSU Beach Volleyball program and I'm so excited to watch."



