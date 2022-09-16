7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

9 a.m. LSU SportShop open

11 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

Noon PMAC open to public

Noon TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open, located in front of PMAC

Noon L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC, enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat

12:30 p.m. Werewolf performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

2 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium

2:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

2:28 p.m. LSU’s 2011 SEC Championship Football Team marches down VICTORY HILL

2:30 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL

2:33 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

2:50 p.m. Team arrives at VICTORY HILL

2:52 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL

3 p.m. LSU Game Day with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

3 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

3 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium

3:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

3:30 p.m. LSU band arrives in Tiger Stadium

4:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush live from Tiger Stadium, listen free at www.LSUsports.net/liveor on LSU Sports Mobile App

4:45 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland pregame show in Tiger Stadium

4:49 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem

4:54 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room

4:55:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

4:57 p.m. LSU takes the field

4:58 p.m. Mississippi State takes the field

4:58 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

4:58 p.m. Guest Captains presentation with Will Blackwell, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson, Brandon Taylor

5:01 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN



