Saturday's LSU vs. New Mexico gameday schedule
7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open
11:30 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open, located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC, enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
2 p.m. The Powell Brothers performs at TJ Ribs, Tiger One Village
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL
4:03 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
4:20 p.m. Team arrives at VICTORY HILL
4:23 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:30 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:40 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:55 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush live from Tiger Stadium. Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:11 p.m. Charles McClendon Scholarship Recognition
6:16 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show
6:20 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem
6:25 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room
6:26:45 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:28 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:29 p.m. New Mexico takes the field
6:29 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:29 p.m. Guest Captains presentation with Charles Alexander, Jacob Cutrera, Derrick Dillon, Michael Divinity
6:32 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. New Mexico on ESPN+/SEC Network+