7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

10 a.m. LSU SportShop open

11:30 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public

1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open, located in front of PMAC

1:30 p.m. L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC, enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat

2 p.m. The Powell Brothers performs at TJ Ribs, Tiger One Village

3:30 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium

3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

4 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL

4:03 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

4:20 p.m. Team arrives at VICTORY HILL

4:23 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL

4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

4:30 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium

4:40 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

4:55 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium

6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush live from Tiger Stadium. Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

6:11 p.m. Charles McClendon Scholarship Recognition

6:16 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show

6:20 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem

6:25 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room

6:26:45 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

6:28 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:29 p.m. New Mexico takes the field

6:29 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:29 p.m. Guest Captains presentation with Charles Alexander, Jacob Cutrera, Derrick Dillon, Michael Divinity

6:32 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. New Mexico on ESPN+/SEC Network+