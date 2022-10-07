Saturday's LSU vs. Tennessee fans schedule
5 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
7 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
7 a.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open (located in front of PMAC)
8 a.m. LSU SportShop open
8 a.m. PMAC open to public, L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC (enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat)
8:30 a.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
8:35 a.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL
8:39 a.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
8:50 a.m. LSU arrives at VICTORY HILL
8:53 p.m. LSU marches down VICTORY HILL
9 a.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
9 a.m. LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium
9 a.m. Tennessee arrives at Tiger Stadium
9 a.m. LSU Game Day with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
9:10 a.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
9:30 a.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
10:30 a.m. LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush live from Tiger Stadium. Listen free atwww.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
10:41 a.m. LSU Foundation of Champions Recognition
10:46 a.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
10:50 a.m. Alma Mater
10:52 a.m. National Anthem with Flyover
10:55 a.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room
10:56 a.m. LSU intro video on video boards in Tiger Stadium
10:58 a.m. LSU takes the field
10:59 a.m. Tennessee takes the field
10:59 a.m. Coin toss at midfield
10:59 a.m. Guest Captains presentation (OL Alan Faneca, C Todd McClure, DB Mark Roman, RB Stevan Ridley)
11:02 a.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Tennessee on ESPN