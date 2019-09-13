Saturday's times of interest for LSU vs. Northwestern State
If you're heading to Saturday's 6:30 p.m. game in Tiger Stadium between No. 4 LSU and Northwestern State, here's an hourly game plan so you won't miss an event all day.
9 a.m. LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
12:30 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1:30 p.m. Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1:30 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1:30 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. After 8 performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. LSU Beach Volleyball – open practice
· LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium (near PMAC and Gymnastics facility)
3:30 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:45 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club
· LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
4:45 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:51 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”
6:p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush) Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live
6:17:30 p.m. TAF 20, 25, 30-year Recognition
6:19 p.m. Guest Captain Presentation (The Kinchen’s – Gus, Brian and Todd)
6:22:30 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:27 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:33:30 p.m. Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. Northwestern State takes the field
6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Northwestern State on SEC Network and Watch ESPN app
On-Field Recognitions:
1Q: LSU’s 2018 SEC Women’s Soccer Champions
1Q/2Q Break: LSU’s 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Champions
Halftime:
Golden Band from Tigerland Performs
UCA Cheer Performance
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net:
·6:39 p.m. Live stats on LSU-Northwestern State game
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
· www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
· www.instagram.com/LSUfootball
Coach Ed Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):