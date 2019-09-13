If you're heading to Saturday's 6:30 p.m. game in Tiger Stadium between No. 4 LSU and Northwestern State, here's an hourly game plan so you won't miss an event all day.

9 a.m. LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

12:30 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1:30 p.m. Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

1:30 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

1:30 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

2 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. After 8 performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. LSU Beach Volleyball – open practice

· LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium (near PMAC and Gymnastics facility)

3:30 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

3:45 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

4 p.m. The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

4 p.m. All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club

· LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

4:45 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

4:51 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”

6:p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush) Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live

6:17:30 p.m. TAF 20, 25, 30-year Recognition

6:19 p.m. Guest Captain Presentation (The Kinchen’s – Gus, Brian and Todd)

6:22:30 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

6:27 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem

6:33:30 p.m. Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. Northwestern State takes the field

6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Northwestern State on SEC Network and Watch ESPN app

On-Field Recognitions:

1Q: LSU’s 2018 SEC Women’s Soccer Champions

1Q/2Q Break: LSU’s 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball Champions

Halftime:

Golden Band from Tigerland Performs

UCA Cheer Performance

Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net:

·6:39 p.m. Live stats on LSU-Northwestern State game

www.LSUstats.com

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:

· www.twitter.com/LSUfootball

· www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

· www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Coach Ed Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball



