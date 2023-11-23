Save 75% on a subscription with our best deal of the year
There's no better time to become a die-hard fan of the LSU Tigers than right now.
With two programs returning as reigning national champions, an improving LSU football program under Brian Kelly, whether you're a fan of LSU football, baseball, basketball, gymnastics, not matter what LSU teams you love and follow DeathValleyInsider.com is the place for you.
And now, we're offering you the chance to get the most complete coverage of LSU sports for just a quarter of the regular price. Click here or on the image below to save 75% on the first year of your new annual premium membership.
What will you get with a subscription?
- Access to "The Quad" premium message board where LSU fans just like you are talking about your LSU Tigers, 365 days a year.
- Daily in-depth coverage of the LSU football team
- Everything you need to know about LSU recruiting
- Daily in-depth coverage of the LSU men's and women's basketball teams
- In-depth coverage on LSU baseball
-Coverage of LSU gymnastics and other Olympic sports coverage
- Dozens of stories each week, with multiple articles and features posted daily
- In-depth commentary, opinions and analysis from our entire team of experts
While other media outlets are cutting back on coverage, DeathValleyInsider.com is your most comprehensive source for news on the Tigers every single day of the year. So don't delay, sign up today for a new annual subscription and save 75% off your first year. A deal like this won't come around for another 12 months.