It is official--LSU announced the hiring of Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward to fill the vacated athletic director seat at LSU.

Woodward served for four years as the Aggies athletic director before agreeing to take the same position at LSU.

"The LSU statement regarding the hire stated that "Woodward would formally be welcomed home on Tuesday at a time and place to be announced later."

School president F. King Alexander stated "we are glad to welcome a former Tiger back home," referencing Woodward's alumnus status with the university.

The official announcement comes less than 24 hours after the school's decision to transition 11-year athletic director Joe Alleva to his new role as a special assistant to the president for donor relations.

Woodward will be taking over a successful sports program, featuring a basketball team that recently finished a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament, a football program coming off a 10-3 season and No. 11 ranking, a top 25 baseball program, a top-flight track program and premier gymnastics team.