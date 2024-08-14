It's only been three weeks since Rivals100 WR Derek Meadows pulled the trigger and committed to LSU head coach Brian Kelly and staff over the likes of other top suitors Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan and Georgia. In today's installment of Scout's Take our anonymous NFL sources provide some insight on Derek Meadows from an NFL Scouting perspective including thoughts on how he will translate to the SEC and beyond based on where he's at today.

Strengths

- Exceptional size and length - Elite athleticism and body control when the ball is in the air - Potential mismatch in the redzone and on deep balls - Impressive catch radius from his length and wingspan - Shows ability to catch through contact - Above average run blocking skills at the receiver position with potential to be great

Areas to Improve

- Route running refinement - needs to develop a more diverse route tree - Consistency in production - Acceleration off the line of scrimmage - improving initial burst could enhance separation ability

Scouting Reports

Anonymous NFL Scout: "Overall, Derek Meadows is a high-ceiling prospect with the physical tools to become a dominant force in college football. His transition to LSU and the SEC will depend on how quickly he can refine his technical skills to match his impressive athletic profile. If he can translate his track and field success to football-specific movements and improve his consistency, Meadows has the potential to develop into a game-changing receiver for LSU and a future NFL prospect." Anonymous NFL Scout: "Meadows shows the skillset and athletic ability to be another cog in the great line of NFL products at LSU with the potential to develop into a versatile, big-play receiver in the SEC. His physical tools suggest a high NFL ceiling if he can refine his technical skills and maintain production against elite competition.

Player Comp

Evans' big frame and abilities in the passing game remind our NFL sources a lot of Texas A&M standout Mike Evans. (Associated Press)